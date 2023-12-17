How to Watch Auburn vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (7-2) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the USC Trojans (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Auburn vs. USC Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Auburn Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 41.6% of shots the Trojans' opponents have hit.
- Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 50th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans rank 155th.
- The Tigers record 9.6 more points per game (82.3) than the Trojans give up (72.7).
- Auburn has a 7-1 record when scoring more than 72.7 points.
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans are shooting 45.9% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 38.7% the Tigers' opponents have shot this season.
- USC has compiled a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 24th.
- The Trojans' 78.9 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 66.2 the Tigers allow.
- USC is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 82.3 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn posted 75.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
- The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.9 in away games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Auburn performed worse in home games last season, making 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage when playing on the road.
USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, USC scored 76.2 points per game last season, 8.0 more than it averaged away (68.2).
- In 2022-23, the Trojans allowed 0.6 more points per game at home (66.8) than away (66.2).
- Beyond the arc, USC knocked down fewer treys away (5.1 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.8%) than at home (35.5%) too.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 69-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|W 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 87-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|-
|Neville Arena
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 106-78
|Galen Center
|12/2/2023
|Gonzaga
|L 89-76
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
|12/10/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 84-79
|Galen Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Alabama State
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
