Will Anthony Beauvillier Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Anthony Beauvillier to light the lamp for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Beauvillier stats and insights
- In two of 29 games this season, Beauvillier has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Beauvillier recent games
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
