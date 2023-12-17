Will Alex Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 17?
When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET, will Alex Vlasic light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Alex Vlasic score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Vlasic has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 75 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:36
|Away
|L 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:02
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|23:39
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|25:07
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:21
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:29
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 4-3
Blackhawks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and NHL Network
