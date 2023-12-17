Will Aaron Jones Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Aaron Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Jones' stats can be found on this page.
Rep Aaron Jones and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jones has season stats which include 245 rushing yards on 66 carries (3.7 per attempt) and two touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 30 targets for 169 yards.
Keep an eye on Jones' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Aaron Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- A.J. Dillon (DNP/thumb): 164 Rush Att; 574 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 22 Rec; 223 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Parris Campbell
- Click Here for Kenny Pickett
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jones 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|66
|245
|2
|3.7
|30
|19
|169
|1
Jones Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|9
|41
|1
|2
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Lions
|5
|18
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|8
|35
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 8
|Vikings
|7
|29
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|20
|73
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|13
|35
|0
|4
|19
|0
|Week 11
|Chargers
|4
|14
|0
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.