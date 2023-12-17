A.J. Dillon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Take a look at Dillon's stats below.

In the running game, Dillon has season stats of 164 rushes for 574 yards and one TD, picking up 3.5 yards per carry. He also has 22 catches on 28 targets for 223 yards.

A.J. Dillon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

The Packers have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Aaron Jones (LP/knee): 66 Rush Att; 245 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 19 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Packers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Dillon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 164 574 1 3.5 28 22 223 0

Dillon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Broncos 15 61 0 2 34 0 Week 8 Vikings 6 11 0 5 41 0 Week 9 Rams 9 40 0 1 3 0 Week 10 @Steelers 9 70 0 1 11 0 Week 11 Chargers 14 29 0 4 32 0 Week 12 @Lions 14 43 0 3 38 0 Week 13 Chiefs 18 73 0 1 14 0 Week 14 @Giants 15 53 0 2 25 0

