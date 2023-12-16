If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Wisconsin and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +10000

How Wisconsin ranks

Record Big Ten Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-0 22 23 34

Wisconsin's best wins

Wisconsin's best victory this season came against the Marquette Golden Eagles, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). Wisconsin secured the 75-64 win on December 2 at home. Against Marquette, Max Klesmit led the team by recording 21 points to go along with one rebound and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-41 over Virginia (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 20

69-61 over SMU (No. 137/RPI) on November 22

70-57 on the road over Michigan State (No. 140/RPI) on December 5

105-76 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on November 6

71-49 at home over Western Illinois (No. 282/RPI) on November 27

Wisconsin's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams according to the RPI, Wisconsin is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, Wisconsin has two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Wisconsin faces the seventh-toughest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Badgers' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 18 contests against teams above .500.

Wisconsin has 20 games remaining this year, including four contests against Top 25 teams.

Wisconsin's next game

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Chicago State Cougars

Wisconsin Badgers vs. Chicago State Cougars Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV Channel: BTN

