2024 NCAA Bracketology: Marquette March Madness Odds | December 18
For bracketology analysis around Marquette and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
Want to bet on Marquette's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Preseason national championship odds: +2500
How Marquette ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|7
|7
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette's best wins
Against the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks on November 21, Marquette notched its best win of the season, a 73-59 victory. With 21 points, Oso Ighodaro was the leading scorer against Kansas. Second on the team was Chase Ross, with 12 points.
Next best wins
- 71-64 on the road over Illinois (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 14
- 92-70 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 52/RPI) on November 6
- 86-65 at home over Texas (No. 19/AP Poll) on December 6
- 93-56 at home over Southern (No. 128/RPI) on November 28
- 78-59 at home over Notre Dame (No. 176/RPI) on December 9
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Marquette is 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have one win over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, Marquette has two wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Marquette faces the 15th-toughest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Golden Eagles' 19 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records north of .500.
- Marquette has 19 games left to play this year, and four of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Marquette's next game
- Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Marquette games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.