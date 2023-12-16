The Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison

The Billikens put up 16.3 more points per game (76.1) than the Phoenix give up (59.8).

When it scores more than 59.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-5.

Green Bay has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.1 points.

The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix score are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).

Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.

Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

This season the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens concede.

The Billikens' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32) Cassie Schiltz: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Maddy Schreiber: 11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Green Bay Schedule