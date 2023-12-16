How to Watch the Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Scoring Comparison
- The Billikens put up 16.3 more points per game (76.1) than the Phoenix give up (59.8).
- When it scores more than 59.8 points, Saint Louis is 5-5.
- Green Bay has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.1 points.
- The 69.7 points per game the Phoenix score are 5.4 fewer points than the Billikens allow (75.1).
- Green Bay has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 75.1 points.
- Saint Louis has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- This season the Phoenix are shooting 45.7% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Billikens concede.
- The Billikens' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 4.7 higher than the Phoenix have conceded.
Green Bay Leaders
- Natalie McNeal: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%
- Bailey Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)
- Cassie Schiltz: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)
- Maddy Schreiber: 11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 76-53
|Klotsche Center
|12/5/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 68-64
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|UIC
|W 64-56
|Kress Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|Kress Events Center
