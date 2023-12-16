Saturday's contest that pits the Green Bay Phoenix (6-3) against the Saint Louis Billikens (5-6) at Kress Events Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-60 in favor of Green Bay, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Phoenix secured a 64-56 win over UIC.

Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 80, Saint Louis 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Green Bay Schedule Analysis

When the Phoenix took down the Creighton Bluejays (No. 20 in the AP's Top 25) on November 16 by a score of 65-53, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Phoenix have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two).

The Phoenix have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Green Bay 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Creighton (No. 20/AP Poll) on November 16

59-48 over Washington State (No. 24) on November 25

88-62 at home over Illinois State (No. 92) on November 11

64-56 at home over UIC (No. 148) on December 13

76-53 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 217) on November 30

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 47.4 FG% Bailey Butler: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32)

7.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 34.3 FG%, 15.6 3PT% (5-for-32) Cassie Schiltz: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35)

9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (14-for-35) Maddy Schreiber: 11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

11.2 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.9 PTS, 46.2 FG%

Green Bay Performance Insights

The Phoenix average 69.7 points per game (130th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (103rd in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.

