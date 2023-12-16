The No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when hosting the Green Bay Phoenix (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Lloyd Noble Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Green Bay vs. Oklahoma Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Green Bay Stats Insights

The Phoenix are shooting 44.7% from the field, 6.4% higher than the 38.3% the Sooners' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Green Bay has a 5-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 295th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Sooners sit at 165th.

The Phoenix put up an average of 63.6 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 62.9 the Sooners allow.

When it scores more than 62.9 points, Green Bay is 4-3.

Green Bay Home & Away Comparison

At home, Green Bay averages 66.3 points per game. On the road, it scores 61.2.

The Phoenix are giving up fewer points at home (58.3 per game) than on the road (70.5).

Beyond the arc, Green Bay makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.0 per game) than at home (7.8), and makes a lower percentage away (29.3%) than at home (30.7%) too.

Green Bay Upcoming Schedule