How to Watch the Bucks vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-23) will attempt to end a 22-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info
Bucks Stats Insights
- The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.
- The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.
- The Bucks put up 123.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 119.4 the Pistons give up.
- When Milwaukee scores more than 119.4 points, it is 13-1.
Bucks Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Bucks are averaging 2.1 more points per game (124.2) than they are away from home (122.1).
- Milwaukee allows 119.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.
- The Bucks are sinking 14 treys per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.9% points worse than they're averaging in away games (14.2, 38.6%).
Bucks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Pat Connaughton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Livingston
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jae Crowder
|Out
|Groin
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Questionable
|Illness
|Khris Middleton
|Out
|Injury Management
