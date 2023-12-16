The Detroit Pistons (2-23) will attempt to end a 22-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) on December 16, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks make 50% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (48.3%).

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 48.3% from the field, it is 12-2 overall.

The Pistons are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 17th.

The Bucks put up 123.3 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 119.4 the Pistons give up.

When Milwaukee scores more than 119.4 points, it is 13-1.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Bucks are averaging 2.1 more points per game (124.2) than they are away from home (122.1).

Milwaukee allows 119.4 points per game in home games this season, compared to 119.6 when playing on the road.

The Bucks are sinking 14 treys per game with a 37.7% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 0.2 fewer threes and 0.9% points worse than they're averaging in away games (14.2, 38.6%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Injuries