The Detroit Pistons (2-23) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (17-7) after losing 10 straight road games. The Bucks are heavy favorites by 17.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Bucks vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSDET

BSWI and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Pistons Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 126 - Pistons 109

Bucks vs Pistons Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Pistons

Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 17.5)

Pistons (+ 17.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-16.7)

Bucks (-16.7) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.1

The Bucks have put together a 10-14-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 8-17-0 mark from the Pistons.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Milwaukee does it more often (66.7% of the time) than Detroit (56%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pistons are 2-21, while the Bucks are 17-6 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks are allowing 119.5 points per game this year (24th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on offense, posting 123.3 points per contest (second-best).

Milwaukee is averaging 43.8 boards per game (17th-ranked in league). It is allowing 44.6 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

So far this season, the Bucks rank 20th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.5 per game.

So far this year, Milwaukee is committing 13.3 turnovers per game (16th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 12.3 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Bucks are sinking 14.1 three-pointers per game (eighth-ranked in league). They sport a 38.1% shooting percentage (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

