Friday's contest at Lantz Arena has the Milwaukee Panthers (5-6) going head to head against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-7) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 68-66 win for Milwaukee, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Milwaukee Panthers' most recent outing was a 60-47 loss to Loyola Chicago on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 68, Eastern Illinois 66

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

When the Milwaukee Panthers took down the IUPUI Jaguars, who are ranked No. 294 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 70-59, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Milwaukee is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-59 on the road over IUPUI (No. 294) on December 3

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 321) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 352) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59)

18.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.2 FG%, 30.5 3PT% (18-for-59) Kamy Peppler: 11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72)

11.6 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 38.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (25-for-72) Jada Donaldson: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Angie Cera: 10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

10.9 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49) Jorey Buwalda: 7.9 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Milwaukee Panthers put up 66.5 points per game (182nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (194th in college basketball). They have a +25 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.2 points per game.

At home, the Milwaukee Panthers score 68.4 points per game. On the road, they average 64.0.

In 2023-24 Milwaukee is conceding 3.0 more points per game at home (65.0) than away (62.0).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.