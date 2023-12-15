Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marathon County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Marathon County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Marathon County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crandon High School at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wausau, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stevens Point High School at Wausau West High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Wausau, WI
- Conference: Wisconsin Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
