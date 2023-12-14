Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|125.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Wisconsin (-19.5)
|125.5
|-4500
|+1600
Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- Badgers games have hit the over four out of 10 times this season.
- Jacksonville State has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- Games featuring the Gamecocks have hit the over just once this year.
Wisconsin Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), Wisconsin is 27th in the country. It is three spots higher than that, 24th-best, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Wisconsin winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
