The No. 22 Wisconsin Badgers (7-3) will be trying to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-6) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.

Wisconsin vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin Stats Insights

This season, the Badgers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.3% higher than the 42% of shots the Gamecocks' opponents have made.

In games Wisconsin shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Badgers are the 285th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gamecocks rank 170th.

The Badgers put up 12 more points per game (73.5) than the Gamecocks allow (61.5).

When Wisconsin scores more than 61.5 points, it is 7-2.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.8 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 71.

Wisconsin made 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule