Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waushara County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Waushara County, Wisconsin is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Waushara County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rosholt High School at Wild Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wild Rose, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.