Tyler Johnson and the Chicago Blackhawks will face the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Johnson intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Tyler Johnson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 28 games played, including multiple goals once.

In nine of 28 games this season, Johnson has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Johnson has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 28 games played.

Johnson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27.8%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 28 Games 4 10 Points 3 6 Goals 3 4 Assists 0

