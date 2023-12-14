Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Shawano County, Wisconsin today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bonduel High School at Weyauwega-Fremont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Weyauwega, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.