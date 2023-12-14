The Las Vegas Raiders are in action on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.

Several of the key contributors for the Raiders and the Chargers will have player props on the table for this game.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +490

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds

Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +600

Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +370

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Davante Adams - - 68.5 (-113) Michael Mayer - - 19.5 (-113) Jakobi Meyers - - 41.5 (-113) Aidan O'Connell 199.5 (-113) 1.5 (-122) - Hunter Renfrow - - 23.5 (-113)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Gerald Everett - - 31.5 (-113) Austin Ekeler - 46.5 (-113) 30.5 (-113) Easton Stick 186.5 (-113) - - Joshua Kelley - 18.5 (-114) - Josh Palmer - - 32.5 (-113) Quentin Johnston - - 26.5 (-113)

