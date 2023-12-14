Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Outagamie County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Outagamie County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Outagamie County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Little Wolf High School at Shiocton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Shiocton, WI
- Conference: Central Wisconsin
- How to Stream: Watch Here
