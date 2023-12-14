Oconto County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Suring High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14

7:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Marinette, WI

Marinette, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Lena High School at Crivitz High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14

7:15 PM CT on December 14 Location: Crivitz, WI

Crivitz, WI Conference: Marinette & Oconto

Marinette & Oconto How to Stream: Watch Here

Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School