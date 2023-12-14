Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconto County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Oconto County, Wisconsin has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Suring High School at Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Marinette, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lena High School at Crivitz High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Crivitz, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gillett High School at Wausaukee High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Wausaukee, WI
- Conference: Marinette & Oconto
- How to Stream: Watch Here
