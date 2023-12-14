Marquette vs. St. Thomas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 14
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum as heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under set at 143.5 points.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-23.5
|143.5
Marquette Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Marquette and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 total points.
- The average point total in Marquette's outings this year is 145.8, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Golden Eagles have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Both Marquette and St. Thomas have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, resulting in a 4-4-0 ATS record for the Golden Eagles and a 4-4-0 record for the Tommies.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|4
|50%
|79.8
|147.3
|66.0
|127.1
|146.4
|St. Thomas
|1
|12.5%
|67.5
|147.3
|61.1
|127.1
|134.3
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- The Golden Eagles record 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies give up.
- Marquette is 4-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall when scoring more than 61.1 points.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|4-4-0
|1-1
|2-6-0
|St. Thomas
|4-4-0
|0-0
|1-7-0
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marquette
|St. Thomas
|16-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-4
|Away Record
|4-11
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-1-0
|8-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-10-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-7-0
