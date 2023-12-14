The Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

  • Tyler Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • David Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Players to Watch

  • Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jones: 16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank
64th 81.4 Points Scored 66.9 315th
81st 65.9 Points Allowed 61.3 17th
240th 31.7 Rebounds 28.5 335th
290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 315th
96th 8.4 3pt Made 8.4 96th
69th 15.7 Assists 12.9 210th
10th 8.4 Turnovers 9.5 35th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.