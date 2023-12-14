The Saint Thomas Tommies (4-4) will meet the Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Marquette Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Players to Watch

Tyler Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Oso Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Kam Jones: 16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK David Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chase Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Players to Watch

Kolek: 13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.9 PTS, 5 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Ighodaro: 13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Jones: 16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Joplin: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ross: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison

Marquette Rank Marquette AVG St. Thomas AVG St. Thomas Rank 64th 81.4 Points Scored 66.9 315th 81st 65.9 Points Allowed 61.3 17th 240th 31.7 Rebounds 28.5 335th 290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 7.1 315th 96th 8.4 3pt Made 8.4 96th 69th 15.7 Assists 12.9 210th 10th 8.4 Turnovers 9.5 35th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.