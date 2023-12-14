The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • In games Marquette shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
  • The Golden Eagles put up 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies allow.
  • When Marquette puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 8-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).
  • When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

