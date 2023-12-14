The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

In games Marquette shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.

The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.

The Golden Eagles put up 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies allow.

When Marquette puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 8-2.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).

At home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).

When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule