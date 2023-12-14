How to Watch Marquette vs. St. Thomas on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles make 48.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Tommies have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- In games Marquette shoots higher than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
- The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
- The Golden Eagles put up 79.8 points per game, 18.7 more points than the 61.1 the Tommies allow.
- When Marquette puts up more than 61.1 points, it is 8-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did away from home (79.7).
- At home, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than on the road (73.7).
- When playing at home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in road games (34.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|L 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|W 86-65
|Fiserv Forum
|12/9/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 78-59
|Fiserv Forum
|12/14/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/19/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|Fiserv Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.