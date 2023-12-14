The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) aim to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tommies allow to opponents.
  • Marquette has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 306th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tommies sit at 322nd.
  • The Golden Eagles score 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies give up (61.1).
  • Marquette has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 61.1 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).
  • At home, the Golden Eagles surrendered 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than away from home (73.7).
  • At home, Marquette averaged 0.1 more three-pointers per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to when playing on the road (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

