The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) welcome in the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Tommies' opponents have hit.
  • In games Marquette shoots better than 42.7% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 306th.
  • The Golden Eagles record 18.7 more points per game (79.8) than the Tommies allow (61.1).
  • Marquette is 8-2 when scoring more than 61.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Marquette put up 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did on the road (79.7).
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles were better at home last year, ceding 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 away from home.
  • Marquette sunk 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.2% points better than it averaged away from home (8.8 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin L 75-64 Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas W 86-65 Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame W 78-59 Fiserv Forum
12/14/2023 St. Thomas - Fiserv Forum
12/19/2023 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion
12/22/2023 Georgetown - Fiserv Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.