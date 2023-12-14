Thursday's game at Fiserv Forum has the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) squaring off against the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 78-57 victory, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

Based on our computer prediction, St. Thomas is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 25.5. The two teams are projected to go under the 143.5 over/under.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Line: Marquette -25.5

Marquette -25.5 Point Total: 143.5

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Pick ATS: St. Thomas (+25.5)



St. Thomas (+25.5) Pick OU: Under (143.5)



Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles have gone over the point total in two games, while Tommies games have gone over one time. The teams score an average of 147.3 points per game, 3.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.8 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball and are allowing 66 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

Marquette pulls down 33.2 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) while allowing 35.4 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.2 boards per game.

Marquette hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 1.7 more than its opponents (7.1).

The Golden Eagles rank 48th in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 63rd in college basketball defensively with 84.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Marquette has committed 4.7 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.9 (49th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (49th in college basketball).

