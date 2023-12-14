Thursday's contest at Fiserv Forum has the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) taking on the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 78-57 win, as our model heavily favors Marquette.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.0)

Marquette (-21.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-6-0 and the Tommies are 1-7-0.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 79.8 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 66.0 per contest (66th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game.

Marquette comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is grabbing 33.2 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.4 per contest.

Marquette connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (180th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 per game its opponents make at a 31.0% rate.

The Golden Eagles record 102.4 points per 100 possessions (48th in college basketball), while giving up 84.7 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

Marquette has committed 9.9 turnovers per game (49th in college basketball play), 4.7 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (49th in college basketball).

