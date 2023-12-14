Thursday's contest that pits the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) versus the Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Fiserv Forum should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-57 in favor of Marquette, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The matchup has no line set.

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Marquette vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.2)

Marquette (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles have hit the over in two games, while Tommies games have gone over one time.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 13.8 points per game (scoring 79.8 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball while giving up 66.0 per outing to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.

Marquette loses the rebound battle by 2.2 boards on average. it collects 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 304th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4 per outing.

Marquette connects on 1.7 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.8 (78th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

The Golden Eagles average 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (48th in college basketball), and allow 84.7 points per 100 possessions (64th in college basketball).

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 4.7 turnovers per game, committing 9.9 (48th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (52nd in college basketball).

