On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Seattle Kraken. Is MacKenzie Entwistle going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle stats and insights

In two of 21 games this season, Entwistle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).

Entwistle has zero points on the power play.

Entwistle averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Entwistle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:21 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:00 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 11:07 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:25 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:58 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:28 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:00 Home W 4-3 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 11:46 Away L 7-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.