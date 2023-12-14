For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Filip Roos a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Filip Roos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Roos 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 17 games last season, Roos scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He attempted two shots in one game versus the Kraken last season, but did not score.

Roos produced no points on the power play last season.

Roos' shooting percentage last season was 5.3%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken ranked 14th in goals against, allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

