Will Connor Murphy Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 14?
In the upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Connor Murphy to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Connor Murphy score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Murphy stats and insights
- In one of 28 games this season, Murphy scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Murphy has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 98 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Murphy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|22:45
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:28
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/9/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|19:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/7/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:23
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/3/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-2
Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
