Will Connor Bedard find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bedard stats and insights

  • Bedard has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
  • Bedard's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1
12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2
12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1
12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0
12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.