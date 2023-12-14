Will Connor Bedard find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

Bedard has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Bedard's shooting percentage is 14.0%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 98 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 19:27 Away L 4-1 12/10/2023 Capitals 2 0 2 21:34 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 3-1 12/7/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 1-0 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:00 Home L 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

