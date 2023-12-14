The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) carry a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kraken (-225) Blackhawks (+190) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won eight of the 27 games, or 29.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Chicago has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 34.5% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played 17 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 77 (27th) Goals 66 (30th) 98 (26th) Goals Allowed 97 (25th) 19 (14th) Power Play Goals 9 (30th) 19 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (21st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.

Chicago has gone over the total twice in its past 10 contests.

The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.9 goals greater than the 5.5 total listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks have scored 66 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 97 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

Their -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.