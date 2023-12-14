Blackhawks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) carry a seven-game road losing streak into a matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) on Thursday, December 14 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kraken (-225)
|Blackhawks (+190)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won eight of the 27 games, or 29.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Chicago has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this matchup implies a 34.5% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.
- Chicago has played 17 games this season with more than 5.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|77 (27th)
|Goals
|66 (30th)
|98 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|97 (25th)
|19 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|9 (30th)
|19 (18th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (21st)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 3-6-1 over its last 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 record versus the spread during that span.
- Chicago has gone over the total twice in its past 10 contests.
- The Blackhawks total over the last 10 games is 0.9 goals greater than the 5.5 total listed for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blackhawks have scored 66 goals this season (2.4 per game) to rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have allowed 3.5 goals per game, 97 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- Their -31 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
