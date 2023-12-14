The Seattle Kraken (9-14-7) will host the Chicago Blackhawks (9-18-1) -- who've lost seven straight away from home -- on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Tune in to NBCS-CHI+, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ to see the match unfold as the Kraken and Blackhawks take the ice.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Blackhawks vs Kraken Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2023 Blackhawks Kraken 4-3 CHI

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 97 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 30th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blackhawks are 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Connor Bedard 28 12 12 24 26 24 40.9% Philipp Kurashev 22 6 10 16 12 12 55.8% Jason Dickinson 28 9 5 14 10 23 47.6% Nick Foligno 28 4 8 12 9 21 45.9% Seth Jones 27 0 11 11 30 12 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 98 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kraken's 77 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 2-6-2 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players