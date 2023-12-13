Wednesday's game at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena has the Longwood Lancers (10-1) squaring off against the Milwaukee Panthers (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on December 13. Our computer prediction projects a 77-69 victory for Longwood.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 77, Milwaukee 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Milwaukee vs. Longwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-7.5)

Longwood (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Milwaukee is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Longwood's 5-3-0 ATS record. Both the Panthers and the Lancers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -26 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 182nd in college basketball and are giving up 77.2 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball.

The 36.6 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 190th in the nation. Its opponents collect 37.5 per outing.

Milwaukee makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (281st in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make while shooting 38.5% from deep.

The Panthers rank 222nd in college basketball with 92.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 306th in college basketball defensively with 96.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Milwaukee wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 10.7 (92nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.7.

