How to Watch the Green Bay vs. UIC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the UIC Flames (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Green Bay vs. UIC Scoring Comparison
- The Flames' 80.3 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix allow.
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, UIC is 5-2.
- Green Bay is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.
- The Phoenix put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Flames give up (72.0).
- Green Bay is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.
- When UIC gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.
- The Phoenix are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (43.3%).
- The Flames make 46.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.6% more than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.
Green Bay Leaders
- Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)
- Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%
Green Bay Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Washington State
|W 59-48
|Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
|11/30/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 76-53
|Klotsche Center
|12/5/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 68-64
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|UIC
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Kress Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Wisconsin-Parkside
|-
|Kress Events Center
