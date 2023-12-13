The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the UIC Flames (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Kress Events Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

TV: ESPN+

Green Bay vs. UIC Scoring Comparison

The Flames' 80.3 points per game are 20.0 more points than the 60.3 the Phoenix allow.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, UIC is 5-2.

Green Bay is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 80.3 points.

The Phoenix put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (70.4) than the Flames give up (72.0).

Green Bay is 3-0 when scoring more than 72.0 points.

When UIC gives up fewer than 70.4 points, it is 3-0.

The Phoenix are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 2.5% higher than the Flames concede to opponents (43.3%).

The Flames make 46.9% of their shots from the field, just 7.6% more than the Phoenix's defensive field-goal percentage.

Green Bay Leaders

Natalie McNeal: 10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG%

10.9 PTS, 45.1 FG% Cassie Schiltz: 10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)

10.1 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32) Maddy Schreiber: 12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

12.1 PTS, 58.8 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22) Bailey Butler: 7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.9 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 7.1 PTS, 44.6 FG%

Green Bay Schedule