Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) will host the Indiana Pacers (13-8) at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, December 13. It will start at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Fantasy Comparison

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Total Fantasy Pts 1100.0 903.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.4 50.2 Fantasy Rank 4 6

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Insights

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.3 points, 10.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, making 61.4% of shots from the floor (seventh in league).

The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.4 points per game (scoring 122.6 points per game to rank second in the league while giving up 119.2 per outing to rank 24th in the NBA) and have a +79 scoring differential overall.

Milwaukee pulls down 43.8 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 44.6 of its opponents.

The Bucks knock down 14.4 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.7 more than their opponents (12.7). They are shooting 38.4% from deep (fourth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36%.

Milwaukee has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.1 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in the league).

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton's averages for the season are 26.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.1 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.9 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (posting 128.5 points per game, first in league, and allowing 124.8 per contest, 29th in NBA) and have a +78 scoring differential.

The 40.2 rebounds per game Indiana accumulates rank 29th in the league, 2.9 fewer than the 43.1 its opponents record.

The Pacers make 14.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 38.2% rate (seventh-best in NBA), compared to the 10.2 per game their opponents make, at a 38.7% rate.

Indiana has committed 1.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.2 (sixth in NBA) while forcing 13.7 (13th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Tyrese Haliburton Advanced Stats

Stat Giannis Antetokounmpo Tyrese Haliburton Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 5.2 Usage Percentage 33.9% 26.6% True Shooting Pct 64.8% 67.0% Total Rebound Pct 17.1% 6.8% Assist Pct 26.1% 48.3%

