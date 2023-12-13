Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 34.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -143) 5.5 (Over: -104)

Antetokounmpo's 30.3 points per game average is 4.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: -139) 7.5 (Over: -132) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average (25.1).

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lillard has picked up 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Brook Lopez Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -147)

The 14.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Wednesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.5.

His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Lopez averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -115) 12.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: -135)

The 27.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Wednesday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (12.5).

Haliburton's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 19.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -172)

Myles Turner has scored 17 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).

Turner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

