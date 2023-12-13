Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Pacers on December 13, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others in the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|34.5 (Over: -122)
|11.5 (Over: -143)
|5.5 (Over: -104)
- Antetokounmpo's 30.3 points per game average is 4.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has averaged 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.2 assists per game, 0.3 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
Damian Lillard Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -120)
|4.5 (Over: -139)
|7.5 (Over: -132)
|3.5 (Over: +116)
- The 26.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Wednesday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average (25.1).
- His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Lillard has picked up 7.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).
- He makes 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 less than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|14.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: -132)
|1.5 (Over: -147)
- The 14.5-point prop total for Brook Lopez on Wednesday is 1.0 higher than his scoring average, which is 13.5.
- His rebounding average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Lopez averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -115)
|12.5 (Over: +104)
|3.5 (Over: -135)
- The 27.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Wednesday is 1.3 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- 4.1 -- is 0.4 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
- Haliburton's assist average -- 12.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (12.5).
- Haliburton's 3.9 three-pointers made per game is 0.4 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -118)
|8.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -172)
- Myles Turner has scored 17 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 points fewer than Wednesday's points prop total.
- He has averaged 7.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Turner has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
