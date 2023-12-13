Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (13-8) face the Milwaukee Bucks (16-7) on December 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Pacers.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Pacers Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Pacers allow to opponents.

Milwaukee is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 50.2% from the field.

The Bucks are the 17th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 29th.

The 122.6 points per game the Bucks score are just 2.2 fewer points than the Pacers give up (124.8).

Milwaukee has a 10-0 record when putting up more than 124.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks are putting up 123 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.9 more points than they're averaging in away games (122.1).

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is allowing 118.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 119.6.

In terms of total threes made, the Bucks have performed better at home this year, sinking 14.5 per game, compared to 14.2 in road games. Meanwhile, they've produced a 38.3% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.6% mark away from home.

Bucks Injuries