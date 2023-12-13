A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.1 points per game, fifth in league) and the Milwaukee Bucks (13-5) welcome in Tyrese Haliburton (25.9, 13th) and the Indiana Pacers (9-7) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSIN.

Bucks vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, BSIN

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo puts up 30.1 points, 4.6 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game.

Damian Lillard puts up 26.0 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Brook Lopez averages 13.2 points, 5.1 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 50.6% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bobby Portis averages 11.5 points, 1.2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Malik Beasley posts 11.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.0% from the field and 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Haliburton gets the Pacers 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 11.9 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gives the Pacers 16.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (fifth in league).

Bruce Brown is putting up 11.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Pacers are receiving 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Buddy Hield this year.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is making 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per game.

Bucks vs. Pacers Stat Comparison

Bucks Pacers 120.9 Points Avg. 127.6 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 124.8 49.2% Field Goal % 50.3% 37.4% Three Point % 38.6%

