Big East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Creighton Bluejays versus the Marquette Golden Eagles is one of three games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule that has a Big East team in action.
Big East Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Creighton Bluejays at Marquette Golden Eagles
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 13
|FloHoops
