Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Taylor County, Wisconsin, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Medford Area High School at D.C. Everest High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Schofield, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.