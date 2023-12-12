Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shawano County Today - December 12
Shawano County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tigerton High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elcho, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shawano Community High School at Green Bay West High
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Green Bay, WI
- Conference: Bay
- How to Stream: Watch Here
