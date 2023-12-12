Can we count on Reese Johnson lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Edmonton Oilers at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:43 Home L 4-2 12/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:11 Home W 3-1 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:46 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:36 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:39 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:54 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:45 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.