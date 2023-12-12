Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Racine County, Wisconsin? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Burlington, WI

Burlington, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Badger High School at Waterford Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Waterford, WI

Waterford, WI Conference: Southern Lakes

Southern Lakes How to Stream: Watch Here

The Prairie School at William Horlick High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Racine, WI

Racine, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoreland Lutheran High School at Racine Saint Catherines High School