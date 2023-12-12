Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marinette County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Marinette County, Wisconsin, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marinette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crivitz High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.