Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Langlade County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Langlade County, Wisconsin, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Langlade County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tigerton High School at Elcho High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elcho, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Lake High School at Tomahawk High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Tomahawk, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
