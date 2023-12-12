The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others in this game.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Lakers vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -106) 13.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -156)

The 23.0 points Davis has scored per game this season is 4.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (27.5).

He has averaged 0.9 fewer rebounds per game (12.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Davis has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: +108) 6.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +140)

The 27.5-point over/under for LeBron James on Tuesday is 2.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (24.7).

His rebounding average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (8.5).

James averages 6.6 assists, 0.1 more than Tuesday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -128) 8.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: -156)

Tuesday's over/under for Doncic is 34.5 points, 2.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 9.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long average.

Doncic averages 4.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Tuesday.

